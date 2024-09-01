Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.24

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 65202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8,895.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 215,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 213,490 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 91,246 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,986,000.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

