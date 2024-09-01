Investors Purchase High Volume of AerCap Put Options (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 3,007 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the typical volume of 1,756 put options.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER opened at $97.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.81. AerCap has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $98.79.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

