IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Insider Sells $320,229.00 in Stock

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $251.55 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.33 and its 200 day moving average is $234.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in IQVIA by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

