Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) PT Lowered to $16.00

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Compass Point from $18.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 102.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IREN. B. Riley decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Iris Energy

Iris Energy Trading Down 7.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Shares of IREN stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.