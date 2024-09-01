iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $148.17 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.44 and a 200-day moving average of $137.67.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

