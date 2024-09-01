iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.49% of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $54,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USHY. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 574.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USHY opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

