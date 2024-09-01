iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GBF. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 167,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 29,174 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

GBF stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $106.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.13.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

