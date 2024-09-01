iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 63,688 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 25,252 shares.The stock last traded at $74.35 and had previously closed at $74.02.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $891.47 million, a PE ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average is $70.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMCB. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,325,000 after purchasing an additional 61,210 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

