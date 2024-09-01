iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.