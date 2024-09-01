iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Up 21.0% in August

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the July 31st total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RING stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $590.91 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $33.38.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 605,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 285,006 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 67,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,114,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

