iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Up 21.0% in August

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the July 31st total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of RING stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $590.91 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $33.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
