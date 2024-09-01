iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $167.73 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $174.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.34 and its 200-day moving average is $155.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

