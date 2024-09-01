iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 250.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,472 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.28% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMMD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 810.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

BATS SMMD opened at $67.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

