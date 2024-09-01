iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Holdings Increased by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 672.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWI Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% during the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,878,000 after buying an additional 5,263,305 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,688,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,183,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 343,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,574,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,812,000 after purchasing an additional 384,056 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

