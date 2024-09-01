iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWI Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% in the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,305 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,688,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,183,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 842.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 816,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 730,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,532.2% during the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 737,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 717,540 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

