iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $109.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average of $106.93.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

