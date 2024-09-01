Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 181 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $158.31 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $159.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.25 and a 200 day moving average of $142.55.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 382.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

