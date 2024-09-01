Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 290 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $276.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.70 and a 200-day moving average of $273.13. The stock has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.