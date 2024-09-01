Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 69.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter worth $2,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.27. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.18. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.15 and a beta of 3.27.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In related news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,762,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,725,558 shares of company stock valued at $163,000,919 in the last three months.

About CAVA Group

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.