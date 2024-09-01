Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $505,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of DVY stock opened at $134.07 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $134.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
