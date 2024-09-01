Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $550,000 Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,505,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,190,000 after buying an additional 3,289,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $102,213,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,799,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,763 shares during the period. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $37,763,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $37.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.99.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

