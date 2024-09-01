Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,098 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

