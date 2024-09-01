Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSL. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 40,629 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 20,585 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

