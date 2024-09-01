Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $790,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,998.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,648 shares of company stock worth $21,567,539 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Mizuho lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.36, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

