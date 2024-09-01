Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $816,000 Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period.

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $18.78.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

