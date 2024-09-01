Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $900,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $174.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.94 and a 200-day moving average of $154.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $174.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FI shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FI

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.