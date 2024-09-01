Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $521,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $1,517,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 71,899 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,053,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.71 and its 200 day moving average is $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,747 shares of company stock valued at $302,027 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

