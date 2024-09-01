Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.60.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.