Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $600.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $601.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $547.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.81.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PH shares. Raymond James started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.