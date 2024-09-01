Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,155 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,657 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,553,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $442,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,207 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after buying an additional 3,232,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,529,000 after buying an additional 2,297,100 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.52.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

