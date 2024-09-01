Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 33,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,141 shares of company stock worth $2,850,108 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HPE. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

