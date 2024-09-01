Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,369.8% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 221,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,889,000 after acquiring an additional 206,803 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,317,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE UPS opened at $128.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $172.75.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

