Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,056 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $51,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

ARLP opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $593.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.72 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Alliance Resource Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alliance Resource Partners

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.