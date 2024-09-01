Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,426 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 18.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,111 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,349,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,333,000 after acquiring an additional 39,422 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,373,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,190,000 after purchasing an additional 544,312 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Price Performance

NYSE:SCCO opened at $101.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.85. The company has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $129.79.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

