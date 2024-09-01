Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,148 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

