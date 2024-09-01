Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 74 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after purchasing an additional 414,605 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,988,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,695,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Shares of ZTS opened at $183.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.83 and a 200-day moving average of $174.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

