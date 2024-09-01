Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes $727,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $37.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $38.50.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

