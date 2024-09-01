Jerrold B. Grossman Sells 136,861 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 136,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,363,589.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,357.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -865.50 and a beta of 0.55. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADMA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADMA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth about $17,221,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,886,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,824,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,298,000 after buying an additional 1,442,799 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $7,963,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,400,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.