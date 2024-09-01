JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Trading Up 5%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.24. 4,696,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 15,068,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 325.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 21.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 486,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 84,766 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 291,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 20.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

