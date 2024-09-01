Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Lakeside Advisors INC.’s 10th Largest Position

Lakeside Advisors INC. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.3% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,194.9% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 237,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,190,000 after acquiring an additional 218,949 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 107,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.86 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $399.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.