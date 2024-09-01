JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Stake Lifted by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 446.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2,812.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

