Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Short Interest Update

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,800 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 434,600 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey purchased 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.23 per share, with a total value of $199,871.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,166.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALU. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 26.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 40.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

KALU opened at $74.55 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $53.67 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.29). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.53%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Further Reading

