Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina Sells 24,150 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 24,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $408,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 449,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -865.50 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $18.48.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADMA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 114.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.