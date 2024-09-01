Kenneth L. Cornick Sells 79,935 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 79,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $2,401,247.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clear Secure Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.58. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $30.58.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Clear Secure by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Clear Secure by 425.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 193,889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at $896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clear Secure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,363,000 after buying an additional 211,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YOU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

