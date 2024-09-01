Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after buying an additional 7,825,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,060,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,937,000 after buying an additional 730,112 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after buying an additional 12,259,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $36.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KDP

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.