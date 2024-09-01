Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 193,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,219,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,106,000 after purchasing an additional 97,827 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 161,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 59,758 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 101,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

