Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Kirby worth $55,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 91.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Kirby by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $179,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,657. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,066.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,657. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,270 shares of company stock valued at $845,462 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Kirby Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $119.92 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $130.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.65 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

