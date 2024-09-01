Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,943,000 after purchasing an additional 128,026 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,040,000 after buying an additional 73,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,994,000 after buying an additional 21,687 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.1% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 648,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after buying an additional 48,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 620,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after buying an additional 132,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $56.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLIC. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

