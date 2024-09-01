Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Update

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.79. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $499.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.69 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Laureate Education by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Laureate Education by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Laureate Education by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

