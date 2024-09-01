Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Down 2.7%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Lavoro in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $577.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.56). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $514.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

