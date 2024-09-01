Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,976,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Leidos by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 28,062 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,605.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,605.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $158.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.86 and its 200-day moving average is $139.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $158.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.